Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (VGI) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 5th

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Monday, January 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th.
Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 29.0% over the last three years.
NYSE:VGI opened at $11.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.85. Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 12 month low of $11.12 and a 12 month high of $12.75.
Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Company Profile
Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in both investment grade and high yield debt instruments issued by the government, corporate, bank loans, mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, taxable municipal bonds, and tax-exempt municipal bonds.
