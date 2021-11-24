Virtu Financial LLC Purchases New Position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 22,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sirius XM during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sirius XM by 767.3% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 4,581 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 331.5% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 13.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director James E. Meyer sold 698,643 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $4,492,274.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on Sirius XM from $6.75 to $7.65 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on Sirius XM from $8.25 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Sirius XM from $7.75 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.29.

SIRI opened at $6.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.28. The company has a market capitalization of $24.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.43, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.02. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $8.14.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 55.35% and a net margin of 3.70%. Sirius XM’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.022 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This is an increase from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.57%.

Sirius XM Profile

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

