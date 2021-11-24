Virtu Financial LLC Purchases 6,557 Shares of Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR)

Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,522 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,557 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Casper Sleep were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Casper Sleep by 106.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Casper Sleep by 3.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 95,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Casper Sleep by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 223,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 4,433 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Casper Sleep by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 8,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Casper Sleep in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. 56.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CSPR opened at $6.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $273.84 million, a PE ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.57. Casper Sleep Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.18 and a 1-year high of $12.00.

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $156.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.15 million. Casper Sleep had a negative net margin of 16.24% and a negative return on equity of 559.44%. Casper Sleep’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Casper Sleep Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CSPR. Roth Capital lowered shares of Casper Sleep from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Wedbush lowered shares of Casper Sleep from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $8.50 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Casper Sleep from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Casper Sleep from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Casper Sleep from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.63.

Casper Sleep Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and other sleep-centric products and services. As of December 31, 2020, the company distributed its products through its e-commerce platform, 67 Casper retail stores, and 20 retail partners.

