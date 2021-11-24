Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $127,000 Investment in VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 39,099 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.07% of VAALCO Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EGY. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in VAALCO Energy by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 397,324 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 9,937 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new position in VAALCO Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in VAALCO Energy by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 122,121 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 9,281 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in VAALCO Energy by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,585 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 16,730 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in VAALCO Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Bradley Louis Radoff sold 600,000 shares of VAALCO Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.02, for a total transaction of $2,412,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 879,437 shares of company stock worth $3,487,838 over the last ninety days. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of VAALCO Energy stock opened at $3.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $201.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 2.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.11. VAALCO Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.44 and a 1 year high of $4.31.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $55.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.79 million. VAALCO Energy had a net margin of 28.26% and a return on equity of 26.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that VAALCO Energy, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VAALCO Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

VAALCO Energy Profile

VAALCO Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Gabon and Equatorial Guinea. The Gabon Segment focuses on the Offshore Gabon-Etame Marin Permit operation. The Equatorial Guinea segment deals with the Equatorial Guinea-Block P operation.

