Virtu Financial LLC Invests $148,000 in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBR. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the 2nd quarter valued at about $157,000. 0.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás alerts:

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás stock opened at $5.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.84. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a 52-week low of $4.69 and a 52-week high of $9.61.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

About Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA engages in the production and dissemination of electricity. It operates through the Generation and Transmission segments. The Generation segment refers to the electric power generation including hydroelectric, thermal, and nuclear power plants. The Transmission segment focuses on the transmission of electric power in Brazil.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.