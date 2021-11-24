Virtu Financial LLC Boosts Stock Position in Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS)

Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) by 315.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,062 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Golden Star Resources were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Golden Star Resources by 52.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 368,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 126,888 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Golden Star Resources during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its position in Golden Star Resources by 115.8% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 57,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 30,598 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Golden Star Resources by 3.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,644,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,314,000 after purchasing an additional 119,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Golden Star Resources during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Golden Star Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GSS opened at $3.75 on Wednesday. Golden Star Resources Ltd. has a twelve month low of $2.04 and a twelve month high of $4.25. The company has a market capitalization of $433.97 million, a P/E ratio of -37.50 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61.

GSS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Golden Star Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Canaccord Genuity cut Golden Star Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$5.50 price objective on shares of Golden Star Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. National Bank Financial cut Golden Star Resources to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Golden Star Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.20.

Golden Star Resources Company Profile

Golden Star Resources Ltd. engages in gold mining and exploration activities. It owns and operates the Wassa and Prestea mines situated in Ghana. The firm also operates through the following segments: Wassa, Bogoso or Prestea, Other, and Corporate. The company was founded by David A. Fennell on May 15, 1992 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading: Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Star Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Star Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.