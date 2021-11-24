Virtu Financial LLC Acquires New Position in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 16,483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 9.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 319,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after buying an additional 27,272 shares during the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $4,579,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $163,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 17.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,659,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,401,000 after buying an additional 1,693,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 1.1% in the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 23,121,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $222,890,000 after acquiring an additional 260,000 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ FOLD opened at $11.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.32. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -12.59 and a beta of 1.17. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.60 and a 12-month high of $25.39.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 84.62% and a negative net margin of 81.17%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 10,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $120,922.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 4,500 shares of company stock worth $47,190 and have sold 161,201 shares worth $1,829,362. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $17.11 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amicus Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.60.

Amicus Therapeutics Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

