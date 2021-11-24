Virgin Money UK (OTCMKTS:CBBYF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $2.78

Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CBBYF) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.78 and last traded at $2.78, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.78.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.72.

Virgin Money UK Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CBBYF)

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Money UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Money UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.