Victoria (LON:VCP) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Victoria (LON:VCP) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 1,250 ($16.33) target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on VCP. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) target price on shares of Victoria in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price objective on shares of Victoria in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of Victoria stock opened at GBX 1,050 ($13.72) on Tuesday. Victoria has a 52-week low of GBX 580 ($7.58) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,205 ($15.74). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,011.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,042.04. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 456.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 389.55, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Victoria PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes flooring products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, rest of Europe, and Australia. It also provides wool and synthetic broadloom carpets, flooring underlays, luxury vinyl tiles (LVT), hardwood flooring products, artificial grass, carpet tiles, and flooring accessories, as well as markets and distributes LVT and hardwood flooring products.

