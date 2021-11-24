Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Viant Technology Inc. is an advertising software company which enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy and measure their advertising. Its self-service DSP for omnichannel advertising, Adelphic(R), provides execute programmatic advertising campaigns across desktop, mobile, connected TV, linear TV, streaming audio and digital billboards. Viant Technology Inc. is based in IRVINE, Calif. “

Get Viant Technology alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Viant Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. JMP Securities raised shares of Viant Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Viant Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Viant Technology from $38.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Viant Technology in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Viant Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DSP traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.28. The company had a trading volume of 124,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,176. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.87. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $623.17 million and a P/E ratio of 0.85. Viant Technology has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $69.16.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07). Viant Technology had a negative return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 1.80%. Research analysts forecast that Viant Technology will post -2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Larry Madden sold 18,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total transaction of $230,234.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 416,075 shares in the company, valued at $5,205,098.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Viant Technology by 10.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,150,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,259,000 after purchasing an additional 107,668 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Viant Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $33,379,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Viant Technology by 1,326.6% in the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,068,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,807,000 after purchasing an additional 993,206 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Viant Technology by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 967,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,811,000 after purchasing an additional 14,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in shares of Viant Technology by 138.3% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 827,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,115,000 after purchasing an additional 480,355 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.88% of the company’s stock.

Viant Technology Company Profile

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics.

Featured Story: Bond

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Viant Technology (DSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Viant Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viant Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.