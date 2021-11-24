ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $33.09

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $33.09 and last traded at $33.48, with a volume of 73125 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.66.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VIAC. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.52.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.04.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is 18.79%.

In related news, CEO Robert M. Bakish purchased 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.92 per share, with a total value of $502,880.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shari Redstone bought 27,525 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.30 per share, for a total transaction of $999,157.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIAC. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in ViacomCBS in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Boit C F David bought a new stake in ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. 63.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

