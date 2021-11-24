Viacoin (VIA) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $17,924.00

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 24th. One Viacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000410 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Viacoin has traded down 19.5% against the dollar. Viacoin has a market capitalization of $5.40 million and approximately $17,924.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $208.41 or 0.00367308 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00005847 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001264 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001056 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000353 BTC.

About Viacoin

VIA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Buying and Selling Viacoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

