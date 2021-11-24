Veriti Management LLC Sells 5,610 Shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG)

Veriti Management LLC cut its holdings in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) by 17.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,285 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 5,610 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Crescent Point Energy were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Crescent Point Energy in the first quarter worth $51,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Crescent Point Energy in the second quarter worth $63,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Crescent Point Energy in the second quarter worth $72,000. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in Crescent Point Energy in the second quarter worth $85,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Crescent Point Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CPG opened at $4.85 on Wednesday. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $1.75 and a 12-month high of $5.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.20.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Crescent Point Energy had a net margin of 78.23% and a return on equity of 10.89%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.024 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 0.33%.

CPG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$9.25 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$6.75 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.75.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

