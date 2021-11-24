Veriti Management LLC Makes New Investment in Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP)

Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 112,063 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000. Veriti Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Seanergy Maritime as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SHIP. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,599,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $509,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $347,000. 3.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SHIP. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Seanergy Maritime in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group raised Seanergy Maritime from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Seanergy Maritime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of SHIP opened at $0.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $141.04 million, a PE ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.51. Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $2.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.25.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The shipping company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The business had revenue of $48.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.44 million. Seanergy Maritime had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 15.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. operates as an international shipping company. The firm engages in seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities. It focuses on owning and management of fleet of Capesize bulk carriers. The company was founded on January 4, 2008 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

