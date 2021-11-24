Verde Capital Management Trims Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Verde Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 16 shares during the period. Verde Capital Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at $27,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at $98,000. 34.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,156.15.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,910.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.93 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.08, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,694.00 and a one year high of $3,019.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2,849.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,666.61.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $16.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

