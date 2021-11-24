Verde Capital Management Has $2.17 Million Holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Verde Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) by 25.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,461 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the quarter. Zillow Group comprises 0.9% of Verde Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Verde Capital Management’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $2,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,657,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $693,271,000 after purchasing an additional 45,928 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Zillow Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,708,954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $454,458,000 after acquiring an additional 140,920 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Zillow Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,106,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $380,590,000 after acquiring an additional 41,842 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Zillow Group by 6.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,260,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,500,000 after acquiring an additional 71,281 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its position in Zillow Group by 100.4% in the second quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 640,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,459,000 after acquiring an additional 320,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

ZG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Zillow Group from $145.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Zillow Group from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wedbush cut Zillow Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $153.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist Securities cut Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research cut Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.74.

NASDAQ:ZG opened at $54.20 on Wednesday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.00 and a 1-year high of $212.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.52 and a beta of 1.33.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG).

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.