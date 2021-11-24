Verde Capital Management Buys 362 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Verde Capital Management boosted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,063 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises about 2.0% of Verde Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Verde Capital Management’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 72,656.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,020,119 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015,968 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 28.3% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,047,283 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,398,601,000 after acquiring an additional 452,193 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in Tesla in the second quarter valued at about $232,871,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 8.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,402,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,992,305,000 after acquiring an additional 343,736 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,311,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,342,557,000 after acquiring an additional 339,745 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. DZ Bank upgraded Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Tesla from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Tesla from $905.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $754.40.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $1,075.29 on Wednesday. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $526.20 and a twelve month high of $1,243.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $932.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $756.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 358.91, a PEG ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Elon Musk sold 126,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,171.04, for a total value of $148,102,599.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.41, for a total transaction of $1,058,115.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,400,673.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,573,331 shares of company stock worth $2,788,446,389 in the last three months. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

