Veracity Capital LLC Sells 1,321 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Veracity Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,321 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 29,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 7,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 10,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 8.3% during the second quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 15.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA GDX opened at $32.20 on Wednesday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $28.83 and a 1-year high of $40.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.91 and a 200-day moving average of $33.87.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

