Veracity Capital LLC Has $1.54 Million Stock Holdings in MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

Veracity Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,354 shares during the period. MAG Silver comprises 0.7% of Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Veracity Capital LLC owned approximately 0.10% of MAG Silver worth $1,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in MAG Silver by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,766,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,707,000 after purchasing an additional 681,416 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in MAG Silver by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,161,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,135,000 after purchasing an additional 770,312 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in MAG Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,579,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in MAG Silver by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,624,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,935,000 after purchasing an additional 10,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in MAG Silver by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 988,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,670,000 after purchasing an additional 33,604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:MAG opened at $17.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 216.28 and a beta of 1.12. MAG Silver Corp. has a 12 month low of $14.15 and a 12 month high of $24.43.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that MAG Silver Corp. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$28.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.64.

MAG Silver Corp. is an exploration and development company focused on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project, being developed in a Joint Venture partnership with Fresnillo Plc, the Operator.

