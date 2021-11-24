Veracity Capital LLC Has $1.36 Million Holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Veracity Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,856 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,446,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,210,000 after buying an additional 185,826 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,750,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,122,000 after buying an additional 3,707,871 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,146,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,313,000 after buying an additional 181,757 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,335,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,225,000 after purchasing an additional 55,827 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,338,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,870 shares during the period. 65.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WPM opened at $42.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67, a PEG ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.82 and a 200-day moving average of $43.67. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $34.85 and a fifty-two week high of $49.10.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.03). Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 51.28%. The business had revenue of $268.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James set a $55.00 price target on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$58.00 to C$54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.90.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

