Veracity Capital LLC Cuts Position in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ)

Veracity Capital LLC lessened its holdings in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 73,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,663 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC owned about 0.12% of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $126,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF by 37.0% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 2,477 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, X Square Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $182,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SILJ opened at $13.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.26. ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF has a 52-week low of $11.41 and a 52-week high of $18.84.

