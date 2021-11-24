Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) was downgraded by stock analysts at Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $55.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.76% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Ventas in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ventas in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ventas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.24.

Shares of NYSE:VTR opened at $51.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a PE ratio of 96.30, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.88 and its 200 day moving average is $56.29. Ventas has a 52 week low of $45.40 and a 52 week high of $61.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $976.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.40 million. Ventas had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 1.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ventas will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total value of $1,023,587.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 759,351 shares in the company, valued at $43,002,047.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 350.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,824,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $763,277,000 after purchasing an additional 10,755,626 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Ventas during the second quarter valued at approximately $196,281,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 35.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,689,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $534,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513,380 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ventas by 4.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,917,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,148,632,000 after buying an additional 1,710,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Ventas by 508.5% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,875,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,511,000 after buying an additional 1,566,995 shares during the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

