Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) and Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) Critical Analysis

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) and Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vaxart and Innate Pharma’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vaxart $4.05 million 210.71 -$32.22 million ($0.54) -12.59 Innate Pharma $80.47 million 4.76 -$73.09 million N/A N/A

Vaxart has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Innate Pharma.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.8% of Vaxart shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Innate Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of Vaxart shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Vaxart and Innate Pharma, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vaxart 0 1 3 0 2.75 Innate Pharma 0 0 4 0 3.00

Vaxart presently has a consensus price target of $13.75, suggesting a potential upside of 102.21%. Innate Pharma has a consensus price target of $11.13, suggesting a potential upside of 130.33%. Given Innate Pharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Innate Pharma is more favorable than Vaxart.

Risk and Volatility

Vaxart has a beta of 0.21, suggesting that its stock price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Innate Pharma has a beta of -0.79, suggesting that its stock price is 179% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Vaxart and Innate Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vaxart -5,414.56% -36.10% -30.69% Innate Pharma N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Innate Pharma beats Vaxart on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vaxart

Vaxart, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oral recombinant vaccines. Its products include Influenza, Norovirus and Respiratory Syncytial Virus. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

About Innate Pharma

Innate Pharma S.A., a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of oncology indications in France and internationally. The company's products include Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell and peripheral T-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat refractory sÃ©zary syndrome; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal and lung cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; Avdoralimab (IPH5401), a monoclonal antibody blocking C5a binding to C5aR1 that is in Phase II clinicals trials for the treatment of COVID-19, bullous pemphigoid, chronic spontaneous urticaria, and other inflammatory diseases; and IPH5201, a blocking antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials targeting the CD39 immunosuppressive pathway. Its products in preclinical trials include IPH5301, an anti-CD73 antibody targeting the immunosuppressive adenosine pathway to promote antitumor immunity; IPH61, NKp46-based NK cell engager for the generation and evaluation of up to two bispecific NK cell engagers; IPH43, an anti-MICA/B antibody drug conjugate; Lumoxiti (moxetumomab pasudotox-tdfk), a tumor antigen targeting solution for the treatment of hairy cell leukemia; Anti-Siglec-9, an antibody program; IPH25, a checkpoint inhibitor; and IPH62, an NKp46-NKCE platform. Innate Pharma S.A. has licensing and collaboration agreements with AstraZeneca, Novo Nordisk A/S, Sanofi, and Orega Biotech; and co-development and license agreement with MedImmune Limited. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Marseille, France.

