VAULT Price Tops $6.02 (VAULT)

VAULT (CURRENCY:VAULT) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 24th. VAULT has a market cap of $2.94 million and $1,472.00 worth of VAULT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VAULT coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.02 or 0.00010715 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, VAULT has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar.

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001782 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.73 or 0.00068948 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.97 or 0.00072934 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.52 or 0.00088154 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,195.27 or 0.07468793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,098.80 or 0.99872014 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

VAULT’s total supply is 3,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 489,154 coins. VAULT’s official Twitter account is @VaultInvest and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VAULT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VAULT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VAULT using one of the exchanges listed above.

