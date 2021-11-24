Vantage Investment Partners LLC Sells 27,426 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC cut its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,044 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 27,426 shares during the quarter. CoStar Group comprises about 0.5% of Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $10,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSGP. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 954,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $784,286,000 after purchasing an additional 114,340 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CoStar Group in the 1st quarter valued at $293,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 16,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,589,000 after purchasing an additional 4,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

In other CoStar Group news, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 4,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total value of $336,491.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Hill sold 9,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.97, for a total value of $803,167.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,360 shares of company stock valued at $1,146,606. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

CSGP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.71.

Shares of CoStar Group stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.57. 20 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,310,771. The company has a current ratio of 12.18, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.31 and a 1-year high of $101.05. The stock has a market cap of $31.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.62.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $499.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. CoStar Group’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

