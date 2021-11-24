Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Acquired by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,180 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 322 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 125.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 733.3% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000.

NYSEARCA VBK opened at $286.69 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $244.29 and a 12 month high of $306.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $291.73 and a 200-day moving average of $285.87.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

