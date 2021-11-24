Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $61.10

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $61.10 and last traded at $61.10, with a volume of 9456 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.16.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.42.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGSH. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 80,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,959,000 after acquiring an additional 11,187 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.0% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $265,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 34.2% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HNP Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 51.2% in the first quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 15,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 5,360 shares in the last quarter.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

