Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $61.10

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $61.10 and last traded at $61.10, with a volume of 9456 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.16.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.42.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%.
About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
Further Reading: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.