Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Purchased by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 0.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 87,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $7,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 189.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 167,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 109,318 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 15,285 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 112.0% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 14,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 7,686 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 3,189 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BSV stock opened at $81.08 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.03. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $81.06 and a 52 week high of $82.95.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.