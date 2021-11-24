Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Acquired by Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,802 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 29,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,179,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 81,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,664,000 after acquiring an additional 12,343 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 55,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,803,000 after acquiring an additional 8,897 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 191.0% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,084,000 after acquiring an additional 51,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 37,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,262,000 after acquiring an additional 6,169 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $150.01. 3,138 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,818. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $115.46 and a 52-week high of $151.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $145.30 and its 200-day moving average is $143.47.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

