Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) is Perkins Coie Trust Co’s 2nd Largest Position

Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 2.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 79,919 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 5.9% of Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $18,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VO opened at $255.19 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $249.01 and its 200-day moving average is $242.00. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $197.80 and a 12 month high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

