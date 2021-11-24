Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Sold by Verde Capital Management

Verde Capital Management decreased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 270,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,985 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 10.1% of Verde Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Verde Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $24,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BIV. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter.

BIV stock opened at $87.84 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $87.84 and a 12-month high of $93.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.81.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

