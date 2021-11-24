Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 91,740 Shares of OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,381,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 91,740 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 3.61% of OpGen worth $3,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OpGen in the first quarter worth approximately $183,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in OpGen during the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in OpGen during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in OpGen during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in OpGen by 152.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 195,024 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 117,668 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OPGN. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of OpGen in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “positive” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of OpGen in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OpGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of OpGen stock opened at $1.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 6.95, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. OpGen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.43 and a 52-week high of $4.37. The company has a market cap of $65.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of -0.74.

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The medical research company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.03. OpGen had a negative net margin of 829.32% and a negative return on equity of 81.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that OpGen, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About OpGen

OpGen, Inc is a precision medicine company harnessing the power of molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious disease. It also engages in the development of molecular information products and services for global healthcare settings. It also offers guidance to clinicians about life threatening infections, improve patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms (MDROs).

