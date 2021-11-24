Vanguard Group Inc. Has $3.60 Million Stake in Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,538,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 78,581 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Genocea Biosciences were worth $3,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Genocea Biosciences by 61.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 261,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 99,895 shares during the last quarter. 62.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genocea Biosciences stock opened at $1.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The company has a market capitalization of $79.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.43. Genocea Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $1.29 and a one year high of $4.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.01.

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.15. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genocea Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About Genocea Biosciences

Genocea Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of cancer vaccines. The firm uses its proprietary technology platform ATLAS, to identify clinically relevant antigens of T cells based on actual human immune responses. Its product candidates include GEN-003, an investigational immunotherapy for the treatment of genital herpes and GEN-009, a neoantigen cancer vaccine.

