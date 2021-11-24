Vanguard Group Inc. Has $3.38 Million Holdings in Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) by 297.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,886,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,411,300 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Document Security Systems worth $3,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DSS. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Document Security Systems by 83.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Document Security Systems in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Document Security Systems in the first quarter valued at $131,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Document Security Systems in the first quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Document Security Systems by 206.1% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 45,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 30,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Document Security Systems alerts:

DSS opened at $0.87 on Wednesday. Document Security Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $7.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 7.45 and a current ratio of 7.74.

Document Security Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). Document Security Systems had a negative net margin of 95.37% and a negative return on equity of 14.28%. Equities research analysts predict that Document Security Systems, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Document Security Systems Profile

DSS, Inc engages in the development and distribution of paper and plastic products designed to protect valuable information from unauthorized scanning, copying, and digital imaging. It operates through the following segments: Packaging and Printing, Plastics, Digital, Technology Management, Direct Marketing, and Corporate.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Document Security Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Document Security Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.