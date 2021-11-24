Vanguard Group Inc. Has $3.21 Million Holdings in Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 398,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,586 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Partners Bancorp were worth $3,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Partners Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Fourthstone LLC raised its stake in Partners Bancorp by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 228,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after buying an additional 107,004 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Partners Bancorp by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 6,188 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Partners Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Partners Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $344,000. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Partners Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

PTRS stock opened at $9.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.52. The stock has a market cap of $174.63 million, a PE ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Partners Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.01 and a 1 year high of $9.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. Partners Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.64%.

Partners Bancorp Company Profile

Partners Bancorp is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and corporate customers. It offers commercial banking operations in Maryland and Virginia. The company was founded on January 6, 1988 and is headquartered in Salisbury, MD.

