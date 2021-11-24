Vanguard Group Inc. Has $3.04 Million Stock Position in Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 668,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,963 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Sterling Bancorp were worth $3,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBT. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Sterling Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $317,000. FJ Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 2,647,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,043,000 after buying an additional 58,400 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 467,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after buying an additional 41,064 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 274,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after buying an additional 9,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 8,401 shares during the last quarter. 22.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBT opened at $5.41 on Wednesday. Sterling Bancorp has a 1-year low of $3.54 and a 1-year high of $5.95. The firm has a market cap of $273.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.18 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 0.85% and a net margin of 2.14%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sterling Bancorp will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sterling Bancorp Profile

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

