Vanguard Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its stake in Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 707,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,312 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 3.34% of Aprea Therapeutics worth $3,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Aprea Therapeutics by 264.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 43,765 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $91,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $1,551,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Aprea Therapeutics by 111.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 998,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,090,000 after purchasing an additional 525,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:APRE opened at $4.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $88.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of -0.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.68. Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.17 and a 12-month high of $30.99.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45). On average, analysts expect that Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Aprea Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Aprea Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered Aprea Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aprea Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Aprea Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.15.

In related news, SVP Lars B. Abrahmsen sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total transaction of $244,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Gregory Alan Korbel sold 32,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total value of $163,811.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 98,928 shares of company stock worth $483,041. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Aprea Therapeutics Company Profile

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. The company's lead product candidate is APR-246 (Eprenetapopt), a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for relapsed/refractory TP53 mutant chronic lymphoid leukemia; and gastric, bladder, and non-small cell lung cancers.

