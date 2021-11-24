VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) Shares Sold by Everhart Financial Group Inc.

Everhart Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,343 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 33,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA HYD opened at $62.25 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a 52-week low of $60.60 and a 52-week high of $63.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.31 and a 200-day moving average of $63.00.

