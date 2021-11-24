Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) will post $0.30 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Valley National Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the lowest is $0.28. Valley National Bancorp posted earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.18. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Valley National Bancorp.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 10.63%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on VLY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Hovde Group upgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Citigroup upgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valley National Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.94.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 1,339.3% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 129.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 28,200 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Valley National Bancorp stock opened at $14.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.21. Valley National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $9.11 and a 12 month high of $14.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Investment Management; and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

