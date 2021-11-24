V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Purchased by Perkins Coie Trust Co

Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,667 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in V.F. were worth $1,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VFC. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 1,673.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,499,489 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $287,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302,152 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in V.F. in the second quarter worth $241,803,000. Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in V.F. by 24.0% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 12,460,177 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,022,233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412,380 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in V.F. by 10.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,119,360 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,060,791,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in V.F. by 77.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,605,180 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $213,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,568 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on V.F. from $106.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. TheStreet upgraded V.F. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America initiated coverage on V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. BTIG Research dropped their price target on V.F. from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on V.F. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, V.F. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.42.

Shares of NYSE:VFC opened at $76.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. V.F. Co. has a 12-month low of $65.34 and a 12-month high of $90.79. The firm has a market cap of $29.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.04). V.F. had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 11.19%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is currently 63.02%.

V.F. Company Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

