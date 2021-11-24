US Capital Advisors Comments on ONEOK, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:OKE)

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) – Equities researchers at US Capital Advisors raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of ONEOK in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 18th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $3.33 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.24. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for ONEOK’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

OKE has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on ONEOK from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on ONEOK from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded ONEOK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on ONEOK from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on ONEOK from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ONEOK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.58.

OKE opened at $64.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.52. ONEOK has a 12 month low of $35.60 and a 12 month high of $66.78.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. ONEOK had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 23.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. Level Four Financial LLC raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 16,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.88%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

