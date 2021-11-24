US Capital Advisors Comments on Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP)

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) – Investment analysts at US Capital Advisors increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cheniere Energy Partners in a research note issued on Thursday, November 18th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings of $3.09 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.91.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

NYSEAMERICAN:CQP opened at $41.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.15. The company has a market capitalization of $19.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.05. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $32.73 and a 12 month high of $45.75.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 274.31%. Cheniere Energy Partners’s revenue was up 136.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CQP. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 25.7% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,577 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Cqp Rockies Platform Llc purchased 35,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.93 per share, with a total value of $1,434,350.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Bx Rockies Platform Co Llc bought 30,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.60 per share, with a total value of $1,203,840.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 65,657 shares of company stock valued at $2,646,801.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.59%. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 96.11%.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners LP engages in the operations of liquefied natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction facilities situated adjacent to the regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass Liquefied natural gas terminal. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

