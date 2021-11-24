Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.500-$0.520 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $255 million-$265 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $226.57 million.

Shares of UPST stock opened at $197.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 246.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $308.22 and a 200 day moving average of $208.67. Upstart has a twelve month low of $22.61 and a twelve month high of $401.49.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.39. Upstart had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 12.30%. Research analysts anticipate that Upstart will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Upstart from $230.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Bank of America cut Upstart from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Monday, September 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Upstart from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Upstart from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $256.55.

In other news, Director Cassidy Sukhinder Singh sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.76, for a total transaction of $1,058,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.96, for a total transaction of $159,720,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,536,496 shares of company stock valued at $388,549,957 over the last 90 days. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Upstart stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) by 240.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Upstart were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 48.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

