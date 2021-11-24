University Bancorp (OTCMKTS:UNIB) Stock Price Up 2.7%

Shares of University Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNIB) rose 2.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.45 and last traded at $21.00. Approximately 300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 2,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.45.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.38.

About University Bancorp (OTCMKTS:UNIB)

University Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary. It offers acceptance of checking, savings, and time deposits. It operates through the following segments: The Bank and Midwest; University Lending Group, LLC (ULG); UIF Corporation (UIF); and Holding Company.

