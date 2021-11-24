UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Buffington Mohr McNeal

Buffington Mohr McNeal lowered its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,220 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 111.6% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total transaction of $33,654,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total transaction of $1,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $35,743,375. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UNH. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Cowen started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $478.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $473.00 to $476.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $421.00 to $477.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $477.35.

UNH stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $447.27. 13,855 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,943,264. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $421.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $429.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $417.78. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $320.35 and a 1-year high of $466.00.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The business had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.98%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

