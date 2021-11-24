United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Adams Asset Advisors LLC

Adams Asset Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,295 shares during the period. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $211.12. The company had a trading volume of 12,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,205,392. The stock has a market cap of $183.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.76 and a 12 month high of $220.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.65.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 54.99%.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UPS shares. Barclays raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.16.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

