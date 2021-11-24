United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its stake in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 136,797 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in United Bankshares were worth $1,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in United Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in United Bankshares by 589.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new position in United Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in United Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:UBSI opened at $39.10 on Wednesday. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.12 and a 12 month high of $42.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.29.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 34.27%. The company had revenue of $250.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from United Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is 46.98%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UBSI shares. Raymond James upped their price target on United Bankshares from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community segments consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing and consumer loans.

