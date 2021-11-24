Unique Fabricating, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Unique Fabricating, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) – Investment analysts at Taglich Brothers decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Unique Fabricating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 22nd. Taglich Brothers analyst J. Nobile now anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.13.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unique Fabricating from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 9th.

Shares of UFAB stock opened at $2.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $28.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 1.40. Unique Fabricating has a 12-month low of $2.31 and a 12-month high of $7.51.

Unique Fabricating (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The auto parts company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. Unique Fabricating had a negative return on equity of 8.17% and a negative net margin of 1.97%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UFAB. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Unique Fabricating by 118.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,130 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unique Fabricating in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unique Fabricating in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unique Fabricating by 139.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 17,844 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unique Fabricating by 72.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 150,235 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 62,948 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Fund V. Limited Partn Peninsula bought 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.25 per share, for a total transaction of $337,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

About Unique Fabricating

Unique Fabricating, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacture and sale of foam, rubber and plastic components. Its products are used in noise, vibration and harshness, acoustical management, water and air sealing, decorative and other functional applications. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Auburn Hills, MI.

