UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its holdings in shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,966 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 16,034 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.61% of UniFirst worth $26,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of UniFirst by 692.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 111 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UniFirst during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of UniFirst by 17.4% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UniFirst during the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UniFirst during the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. 76.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UniFirst alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd.

Shares of UniFirst stock opened at $199.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 0.99. UniFirst Co. has a 52 week low of $181.20 and a 52 week high of $258.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $210.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.12.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The textile maker reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $465.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.52 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 8.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UniFirst Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from UniFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.59%.

About UniFirst

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF).

Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.