Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $74.11

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $74.11 and last traded at $77.00, with a volume of 480089 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.62.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RARE shares. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $178.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.75.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.89. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of -14.56 and a beta of 1.70.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.35. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 98.89% and a negative return on equity of 38.25%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.13) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John Richard Pinion sold 358 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total transaction of $29,048.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mardi Dier sold 3,477 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total value of $287,860.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,431 shares of company stock worth $1,610,504 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 24.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

